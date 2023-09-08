Logo
Rivian to benefit next year as EV battery material prices ease, says CFO
Rivian to benefit next year as EV battery material prices ease, says CFO

FILE PHOTO: The Rivian name shown on one of the carmaker's new electric SUV vehicles in San Diego, U.S., December 16, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

08 Sep 2023 03:28AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2023 03:30AM)
Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive will benefit from a significant deflation for battery material prices in 2024, finance chief Claire McDonough said at a technology conference.

Prices for raw materials used in batteries surged to a record high on burgeoning demand for EVs, coupled with tight supplies due to the pandemic that were exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We'll see some of those (price) impacts in the Q4 timeframe of this year, certainly will impact as we look to 2024," McDonough said at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology conference.

Earlier on Thursday, market research firm TrendForce said tapering demand for EVs has led to a drop in prices of batteries and a further fall is expected through the year.

Rivian is also ramping up production of its in-house drive unit, which is expected to help reduce dependence on third party suppliers, cut costs and improve production.

Strong demand, a production ramp-up and a clear path to profitability next year have helped Rivian stand apart from peers that have struggled with tough competition, output hurdles and the effects of Tesla's price war.

Source: Reuters

