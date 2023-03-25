Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Rivian to relocate staff to Illinois EV plant to accelerate production - WSJ
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Rivian to relocate staff to Illinois EV plant to accelerate production - WSJ

Rivian to relocate staff to Illinois EV plant to accelerate production - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: The Rivian name is shown on one of their new electric SUV vehicles in San Diego, U.S., December 16, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake//File Photo

25 Mar 2023 04:57AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2023 04:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Rivian Automotive Inc is relocating parts of its manufacturing engineering team to Illinois to speed up production, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The reorganization, expected to be announced soon, would mean those working on manufacturing engineering would be asked to relocate to central Illinois or its headquarters in Irvine, California, according to the WSJ report.

"In terms of ramping production, it's helpful to have the manufacturing and engineering teams closer to our facilities in Normal as well as our headquarters in Irvine," a Rivian spokesperson told Reuters, but declined to confirm if the company was relocating teams.

Rivian, which makes R1T electric pickup trucks and R1S SUVs at its factory in Normal, Illinois, in February forecast 2023 production below analysts' expectations as it grapples with lingering supply chain snarls.

The electric-vehicle maker has been losing money on every vehicle it builds, and narrowly missed its annual production target of 25,000 units last year.

Investors have been unnerved by weakening demand for EVs as interest rate hikes and fears of a looming recession creep in.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.