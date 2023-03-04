Rivian stands by 2023 production target despite media report

:Rivian Automotive Inc on Friday said it was sticking to its official production forecast of 50,000 electric vehicles in 2023 after a Bloomberg news report said its executives had told employees it could possibly produce as many as 62,000 this year.

The 62,000 figure was said in an internal meeting and was taken out of context, the Rivian spokesperson said.

Bloomberg later said that the figure was given at an all- hands meeting as part of a "production master plan" for the year. The Rivian spokesperson declined to comment on the context in which the number was given or about a company master plan.

Earlier this week, the Irvine, California-based maker of electric pickup trucks and SUVs said it aimed to produce 50,000 cars this year, below analysts' estimate of 67,170 units, according to Visible Alpha.

The company cited persistent supply-chain snarls sparked by the pandemic and bad weather that hampered production, adding it expected the issues to continue through 2023.

Investors are also concerned around weakening demand for EVs as interest rates rise and fears of a looming recession force customers to look for deals or even hold off on purchases.

Shares of Rivian closed up 7.6 per cent at $16.92 on Friday after rising more than 11 per cent on the Bloomberg report.