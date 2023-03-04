Logo
Business

Rivian sticks to 50,000 vehicle production target for 2023
Rivian sticks to 50,000 vehicle production target for 2023

Rivian sticks to 50,000 vehicle production target for 2023

FILE PHOTO: The Rivian name is shown on one of their new electric SUV vehicles in San Diego, U.S., December 16, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake//File Photo

04 Mar 2023 03:31AM (Updated: 04 Mar 2023 04:20AM)
:Rivian Automotive Inc on Friday said it was sticking to its official production forecast of 50,000 vehicles in 2023.

Bloomberg on Friday cited unnamed sources saying Rivian had told its employees in an all hands meeting that production of 62,000 electric vehicles was possible this year.

The 62,000 number was said in an internal meeting and taken out of context, a Rivian spokesperson told Reuters, adding that the Irvine, California-based maker of electric pickup trucks and SUVs was not changing its official production guidance.

Earlier this week, Rivian said it aimed to produce 50,000 cars this year, below analysts' estimate of 67,170 units, according to Visible Alpha.

Shares of Rivian were up 8 per cent in afternoon trade.

Source: Reuters

