Robinhood to cut its workforce by 9%

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

27 Apr 2022 05:06AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 05:06AM)
Retail trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc said on Tuesday it is laying off about 9 per cent of its full-time employees, sending its shares down 5 per cent in extended trade.

The company, which is reporting its quarterly results later this week, said the rapid headcount growth has led to some duplicate roles and job functions.

As of Dec. 31, the company's total headcount was 3,800.

Robinhood's easy-to-use interface has made it a hit among young investors trading from home on cryptocurrencies and stocks such as GameStop Corp during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will continue to accelerate our product momentum through 2022 and will introduce key new products across brokerage, crypto and spending/saving," Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev wrote in a blogpost. (https://bit.ly/3LmOj1P)

Source: Reuters

