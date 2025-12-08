Robinhood to enter Indonesia with brokerage, crypto trader acquisition

Dec 7 : Robinhood Markets will acquire Indonesian brokerage firm Buana Capital Sekuritas and licensed digital asset trader Pedagang Aset Kripto, marking the retail trading platform's entry into one of Southeast Asia's major crypto hubs, the company said in a blog post on Sunday.

Indonesia is among the world's leading adopters of cryptocurrency, backed by supportive regulation and a tech-savvy young population, making it a prime target for U.S. firms seeking growth in Asia.

The country has more than 19 million capital market investors and 17 million cryptocurrency traders, underscoring its appeal for both stock and digital asset trading.

"Indonesia represents a fast-growing market for trading, making it an exciting place to further Robinhood’s mission to democratize finance for all," said Patrick Chan, Head of Asia at Robinhood.

Acquiring a brokerage eases a company's entry into new markets by helping meet regulatory requirements and build presence, while buying a licensed digital asset trader speeds access to crypto products.

Robinhood did not disclose financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2026. Pieter Tanuri, majority owner of both Indonesian firms, will stay on as a strategic adviser to Robinhood, the company said.

Robinhood's commission‑free, app‑based platform is widely credited with disrupting U.S. retail trading by drawing in a new generation of investors and changing how Americans engage with stock markets.

The deal signals a new phase for the retail trading platform, which has gained broader market recognition this year after joining the benchmark S&P 500 index. The company also announced its entry into prediction markets in March.

Shares of the company, which went public in New York in 2021, have gained nearly 268 per cent so far in 2025 - as of December 4 close.