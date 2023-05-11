Robinhood jumps in extended trade after rev beat, 24-hour trading announcement

NEW YORK : Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc were last up 2.4 per cent in extended trading after the company beat quarterly revenue forecasts and confirmed it would launch 24-hour trading services.

The financial services platform, which came to the fore in 2021 amid the retail trading frenzy surrounding so-called meme stocks, also reported an adjusted quarterly loss of 57 cents per share, narrower than the 61-cent loss analysts expected.

Of the 14 analysts covering the stock, three recommend "buy," seven say "hold," and the remaining four have "sell" ratings.

As of Wednesday's close, the stock has risen 11.4 per cent so far this year, compared with the Nasdaq's 17.6 per cent advance over the same time period.

Robinhood is nearing its second anniversary as a publicly listed company, and the stock closed on Wednesday 76.1 per cent below its offer price of $38 per share.