Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Robinhood revenue more than doubles on crypto trading boom
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Robinhood revenue more than doubles on crypto trading boom

Robinhood revenue more than doubles on crypto trading boom

The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City, on Jul 29, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

19 Aug 2021 04:14AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 04:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK: Robinhood Markets reported a 131 per cent jump in second-quarter revenue on Wednesday (Aug 18) as the online brokerage benefited from a surge in cryptocurrency trading through its platform.

The company, which was at the centre of the historic "meme stock" trading mania earlier this year, posted a total net revenue of US$565 million for the quarter ended Jun 30 compared to US$244 million a year earlier.

Robinhood allows users to make unlimited commission-free trades in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options and cryptocurrencies.

Transaction-based revenue for the quarter rose 141 per cent to US$451 million, of which cryptocurrency trading comprised US$233 million. It was only US$5 million a year ago.

Robinhood has enjoyed a strong run since last year, when homebound users turned to trading in stocks and other assets through its app.

Its popularity was further bolstered by the "meme" stock and crypto trading mania this year, which helped drive a jump in trading volumes in the quarter.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us