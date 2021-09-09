Robinhood to roll out crypto recurring investments - blog

Robinhood Markets Inc said on Wednesday it would roll out crypto recurring investments, allowing customers to buy digital coins commission-free and with as little as US$1 on a schedule of their choice.

"The crypto markets can be volatile due to the nature of the industry. Investing on a recurring basis can help you focus on long-term growth, reduce risk, and reduce the stress of timing the markets," the online brokerage said in a blog post https://blog.robinhood.com.

The new feature allows customers to buy crypto currencies on a daily, weekly, or a monthly schedule.

