Robinhood to roll out crypto recurring investments - blog
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

09 Sep 2021 01:39AM (Updated: 09 Sep 2021 01:35AM)
Robinhood Markets Inc said on Wednesday it would roll out crypto recurring investments, allowing customers to buy digital coins commission-free and with as little as US$1 on a schedule of their choice.

"The crypto markets can be volatile due to the nature of the industry. Investing on a recurring basis can help you focus on long-term growth, reduce risk, and reduce the stress of timing the markets," the online brokerage said in a blog post https://blog.robinhood.com.

The new feature allows customers to buy crypto currencies on a daily, weekly, or a monthly schedule.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: Reuters

