Robinhood says 1.6 million people now on crypto wallet waitlist

NEW YORK : Robinhood Markets now has 1.6 million people on the waitlist for its cryptocurrency wallet, up from 1 million just a few weeks ago, Christine Brown, chief operating officer of Robinhood Crypto, said on Tuesday.

The retail broker's crypto wallet, which will allow its users to move supported digital currencies in and out of their brokerage accounts, is on track to be launched late in the first quarter of 2022, Brown said at a conference held by Decrypt and Yahoo Finance.

