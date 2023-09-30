Robinhood sees $100 million costs tied to regulatory issues in third quarter

Robinhood Markets expects a $100-million charge in the third quarter to resolve some legal and regulatory matters that were previously disclosed, the trading app operator said on Friday.

The company has had several run-ins with regulators. It was also at the center of the "meme stock" trading frenzy in early 2021, when a group of retail investors on social media bought shares of highly-shorted stocks such as GameStop.

However, a stormy economic climate last year spooked retail traders, Robinhood's chief customer base.

The company beat revenue expectations during the second quarter and reported a profit for the first time as a public company in August.

Robinhood's shares were marginally higher after the bell.