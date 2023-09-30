Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Robinhood sees US$100 million costs tied to regulatory issues in third quarter
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Robinhood sees US$100 million costs tied to regulatory issues in third quarter

Robinhood sees US$100 million costs tied to regulatory issues in third quarter

The logo of Robinhood Markets is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City on Jul 29, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly)

30 Sep 2023 05:37AM (Updated: 30 Sep 2023 11:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Robinhood Markets expects a US$100 million charge in the third quarter to resolve some legal and regulatory matters that were previously disclosed, the trading app operator said on Friday (Sep 29).

The company has had several run-ins with regulators. It was also at the centre of the "meme stock" trading frenzy in early 2021, when a group of retail investors on social media bought shares of highly-shorted stocks such as GameStop.

However, a stormy economic climate last year spooked retail traders, Robinhood's chief customer base.

The company beat revenue expectations during the second quarter and reported a profit for the first time as a public company in August.

Robinhood's shares were marginally higher after the bell.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Robinhood

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.