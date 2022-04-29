Robinhood shares fall after company posts decline in revenue

Robinhood Markets Inc, the brokerage at the center of last year's retail trading frenzy, posted a 43 per cent fall in first-quarter revenue on Thursday as transaction volumes declined across asset classes.

Shares of Menlo Park, California-based Robinhood were down more than 9 per cent at $9.19 in extended trading following results. The shares, which have lost more than 43 per cent of their market value so far this year, were sold in its July IPO for $38 a piece.

Trading volumes have tempered from last year's frenetic pace when retail investors used its platform to pump money into shares of so-called meme stocks including GameStop and AMC Entertainment.

The company announced on Tuesday it was laying off about 9 per cent of its full-time employees, saying rapid headcount growth has led to some duplicate roles and job functions.

The slowdown comes as the COVID-19 pandemic-era trend of retail trading takes a dive in the backdrop of rising vaccination rates that have allowed economies to reopen and restrictions on leisure activities to be withdrawn.

High-growth technology stocks have also come under pressure this year as poor performance of shares and falling analyst confidence sours investor sentiment.

Common with other high-growth tech firms, Robinhood has yet to turn a profit since its market debut. Robinhood reported a net loss of $392 million or $0.45 per share in the three months ended March. A year earlier, which was before its IPO, the company posted net income of $1.4 billion or $6.26 per share.

Total net revenues decreased to $299 million, compared with $522 million a year earlier.

Robinhood's monthly active users fell 10 per cent to 15.9 million for March 2022, compared with 17.7 million for March 2021. The company attributed the decline to users with lower balances.

(This story corrects paragraph 7 to reflect that Robinhood reported a net loss of $392 million or $0.45 per share in the three months ended March instead of December)