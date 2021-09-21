Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Robinhood testing crypto wallet, cryptocurrency transfer features- Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Robinhood testing crypto wallet, cryptocurrency transfer features- Bloomberg News

Robinhood testing crypto wallet, cryptocurrency transfer features- Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

21 Sep 2021 05:59AM (Updated: 21 Sep 2021 06:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Robinhood Markets Inc is testing new crypto wallet and cryptocurrency transfer features for its app which would allow customers to send and receive digital currencies such as bitcoin, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

A beta version of its iPhone app showed the company's work on such features, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/39lepB5)

There was also a hidden image showing a waitlist page for users signing up for a crypto wallet feature, the report added.

A spokesperson for Robinhood declined to comment.

The company's retail shareholders have long waited for a crypto wallet. A day before the brokerage announced its first quarterly results last month, the top question https://www.reuters.com/technology/robinhoods-shareholders-are-crypto-wallets-coming-do-we-get-hoodies-2021-08-17 on Say, a platform that lets companies crowdsource questions from retail investors, was whether the brokerage was getting such a wallet.

The trading app operator has bet big on the retail investor interest in the digital currency space. Earlier this month, the company said https://www.reuters.com/technology/robinhood-roll-out-crypto-recurring-investments-blog-2021-09-08 it would roll out crypto recurring investments, allowing users to buy digital coins commission-free and with as little as US$1 on a schedule of their choice.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us