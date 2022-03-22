Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Robinhood ups fintech competition with new debit card launch
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Robinhood ups fintech competition with new debit card launch

Robinhood ups fintech competition with new debit card launch

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

22 Mar 2022 08:35PM (Updated: 22 Mar 2022 09:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Robinhood Markets Inc on Tuesday (Mar 22) launched a new debit card that would allow spare change investing as it looks to expand beyond trading and into more consumer finance verticals, heating up competition with fintech giants Chime and PayPal.

With the new cash card, users could choose to round up their change to the nearest dollar and invest it in assets of their choice, Robinhood said.

The company, known as a pioneer of commission-free trading, would also reward users of this feature with a weekly bonus, it said. The card is being offered by Robinhood Money, a new subsidiary of the online brokerage.

Other consumer finance apps like Chime and Acorns Grow Inc also allow spare change investing, a feature that lets users invest small amounts of money and is particularly appealing to younger consumers.

"The younger generation is debit card-primary, so that is a primary focus," said Robinhood's Chief Product Officer Aparna Chennapragada, adding that the company was trying to capitalize on the consumer shift towards debit cards and digital spending.

The cash card will let customers keep separate accounts for investing and spending, Robinhood said. It will replace the company's existing cash management product, where investing and spending cash were all in their brokerage account.

The Menlo Park, California-based company will also give customers the option to receive paychecks up to two days in advance, via direct deposit, a feature also offered by digital payments giant PayPal Holdings Ltd.

Users could also choose to automatically invest a portion of their paychecks, Robinhood said. The company also said these new features would be free of charge.

Source: Reuters/gs

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us