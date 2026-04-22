Robinhood's venture fund invests $75 million in OpenAI

April 22 : Robinhood Ventures Fund I said on Wednesday it has closed a $75 million investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI.
Source: Reuters
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April 22 : Robinhood Ventures Fund I said on Wednesday it has closed a $75 million investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI.
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