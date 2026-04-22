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Robinhood's venture fund invests $75 million in OpenAI
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Business

Robinhood's venture fund invests $75 million in OpenAI

Robinhood's venture fund invests $75 million in OpenAI

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

22 Apr 2026 08:16PM
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April 22 : Robinhood Ventures Fund I said on Wednesday it has closed a $75 million investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

Source: Reuters
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