Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Roblox beta comes to Meta's Quest VR headsets
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Roblox beta comes to Meta's Quest VR headsets

Roblox beta comes to Meta's Quest VR headsets

A child looks back at a banner for Roblox, displayed to celebrate the company's IPO, on the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

13 Jul 2023 02:35AM (Updated: 13 Jul 2023 03:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Roblox Corp's eponymous online game will soon be available on Meta Platforms' Quest virtual reality (VR) headsets, according to a blog post by Meta on Wednesday.

The game will arrive as a beta version, initially on Quest 2 and Quest Pro, in the coming weeks.

"The open beta is a great opportunity for the Roblox developer community to optimize their existing games for Quest and build new ones for VR while gathering input and feedback from the Quest community," Meta said.

Roblox, which operates a metaverse - or a virtual place where people play and make transactions, gets 66 million daily users and is available on mobile devices, desktops, and Microsoft's Xbox.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.