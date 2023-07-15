Logo
Roblox business chief to depart
Roblox business chief to depart

A child looks back at a banner for Roblox, displayed to celebrate the company's IPO, on the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

15 Jul 2023 08:25AM
Roblox Chief Business Officer Craig Donato is leaving gaming and metaverse company Roblox, the company told Reuters on Friday.

Donato has been at Roblox nearly seven years and will be departing at the end of the summer, the company said. 

Roblox, which operates a metaverse – a virtual place where people play and make transactions - gets 66 million daily users and is available on mobile devices, desktops, and Microsoft's Xbox. It is among the world's most popular gaming sites for children.

The company said it promoted Christina Wootton to Chief Partnerships Officer, who will oversee all the company's business relationships, and hired Arvind KC for the newly created position of Chief People and Systems Officer, in the wake of Donato's imminent departure.

Wootton has been at the company since 2014 and has worked with large brands and corporations including Gucci, Nike, Netflix and Disney to develop a presence in the Roblox metaverse, the company said.

"We firmly believe that all brands will eventually have a presence on Roblox," Wootton said in a statement.

KC will take over a human resources division that has been reporting to Donato.

Source: Reuters

