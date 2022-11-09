Roblox Corp reports bigger loss than expected

Roblox Corp on Wednesday reported a bigger loss than expected, sending shares down 14 per cent in premarket trading.

The company's revenue grew 2 per cent to $517.7 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Roblox changed the period of estimated paying user life to 28 months from 25 months, resulting in a $111 million decrease in revenue during the reporting quarter. It also lowered costs by $25.5 million.

The company's results come as growth rates plummet in the broader gaming sector after people stepped outdoors and reserved spending for essential items in a bid to counter inflation.

Compounding challenges further, a deteriorating economy continues to ravage the advertising industry, including giants such as Snap Inc and Facebook owner Meta Platforms.

Net loss for Roblox grew to $297.8 million, or 50 cents per share, in the quarter, from $74.0 million, or 13 cents per share.

(This story has been corrected to fix the headline, paragraphs 1 and 2 to remove revenue missing estimates and reference to changes to accounting practices)