Roblox May bookings take hit from strong dollar
Business

Roblox May bookings take hit from strong dollar

FILE PHOTO: A man photographs a Roblox banner displayed, to celebrate the company's IPO, on the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

15 Jun 2022 09:28PM (Updated: 15 Jun 2022 09:28PM)
Roblox Corp on Wednesday became the latest U.S. company to report a hit from a stronger dollar, saying its bookings fell up to 11 per cent last month despite a jump in daily active users.

The announcement sent the gaming platform's shares down 4 per cent in premarket trading and echoed remarks from other major American corporations such as Microsoft Corp and Coca-Cola Co.

"We estimate the impact of foreign currency fluctuations led to a reduction of around 4 per cent in May 2022 bookings," said Roblox, one of the world's most popular gaming sites for children.

A hawkish Federal Reserve and heightened geopolitical tensions have driven a 10 per cent gain in the dollar so far this year. A stronger greenback typically eats into the profits of companies that convert foreign currencies into dollars.

The dollar strength adds to the woes of Roblox, which said in May that net losses would continue for the "foreseeable future" after a slowdown in the pandemic-era gaming boom dented its first-quarter bookings.

In May, estimated bookings were between 9 per cent and 11 per cent lower from a year earlier, it said.

Bookings refer to Roblox's virtual currency "Robux" that players can spend in-game to upgrade their avatars by purchasing items such as clothing, collectibles or accessories.

Source: Reuters

