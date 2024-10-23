Logo
Roblox plans to open office in Turkey if access to platform restored
Roblox plans to open office in Turkey if access to platform restored

FILE PHOTO: The Roblox logo is displayed on a banner, to celebrate the company's IPO, on the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

23 Oct 2024 12:04AM
ISTANBUL : Video game platform Roblox said on Tuesday it plans to open an office in Turkey in line with local laws if access is restored to the platform, which Ankara blocked over concerns that some content could lead to child abuse.

In August, Turkey's justice minister said access to Roblox was blocked under a court order "to ensure the protection of our children" while an investigation was conducted.

Roblox said it believed it could play a positive role in society by providing "a platform for learning, creation and meaningful connection", adding that it was committed to discussing with authorities Turkey's "unique needs".

"We have a plan in place to open an office and hire a dedicated team in Türkiye, including additional local language moderators, in the event that access to the platform is restored," it said.

"Roblox respects the local laws and regulations in Türkiye. We are actively engaged with local authorities and the due legal process to restore access to the platform, while prioritising the safety of players and developers in Türkiye."

The Roblox ban was imposed a week after Turkey blocked access to social media platform Instagram, owned by Meta, in a move it said was due to Instagram not abiding by certain laws and public sensitivities.

Source: Reuters

