Roblox quarterly bookings miss estimates
FILE PHOTO: A child looks back at a banner for Roblox, displayed to celebrate the company's IPO, on the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

11 May 2022 04:16AM (Updated: 11 May 2022 04:22AM)
:Roblox Corp missed estimates for quarterly bookings on Tuesday, as demand for its online games waned with kids returning to school after pandemic curbs ease.

Easing of restrictions and a reopening economy has affected bookings for pandemic winner Roblox, one of the world's most popular gaming sites for children, as kids now spend more time outdoors.

The San Mateo, California-based company posted a 3 per cent fall in first-quarter bookings to $631.2 million. Analysts had expected $644.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company generates most of its money from virtual currency "Robux", which players can purchase to spend in-game on upgrading avatars with items like outfits, accessories and pets.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $160.2 million, from $134.2 million a year earlier.

Source: Reuters

