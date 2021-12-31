From cafe to tech start-up: The man who came up with a robot barista to solve manpower woes

SINGAPORE: At one of Japan’s busiest train stations, a barista named Ella works alone quietly but quickly, brewing and serving coffee from a small, transparent kiosk.

After customers place their orders via a mobile app, Ella gets to work, first stretching her arm to retrieve a paper cup before turning around to put it on a coffee maker. Within minutes, a piping-hot cup of coffee is ready.

Ella then places the cup on a “pigeonhole”, from which customers can collect their beverage after scanning a QR code. The entire process is contactless.

Ella focuses on fulfilling orders as fast as she can. She takes no breaks, working 24 hours a day, and can make up to 200 cups of coffee in an hour.

Since starting work on Dec 8, Ella has served thousands of commuters at the busy Tokyo Station, the terminal of multiple train lines.

Her “employer”, Keith Tan, is pleased. Based on his observations so far, consumers in Japan have taken to the barista from Singapore and the kiosk’s automated and cashless ordering system easily.

“Customers are loving it,” said Mr Tan, beaming as he spoke to CNA via Zoom from Tokyo.

The smooth roll-out is the result of tireless work over three long years to perfect Ella, a robot barista.

“Back then, it was very simple but we have gone through all that testing to achieve what it is today, where we can let Ella run autonomously, without anyone assisting,” said Mr Tan, the 41-year-old founder of Singapore tech start-up Crown Digital.

More than just a six-axis robotic arm, Ella runs on Internet of Things-connected software which has its own mobile app, payment gateway and e-wallet. An artificial intelligence-enabled vision system also keeps an eye on operations round-the-clock to spot abnormalities such as spillage, while deep learning and predictive analytics help with supply chain needs like replenishments at the kiosk.

Apart from Tokyo Station, Ella has also been deployed at a cafe in Yokohama Station. Here, she works alongside humans who handle the food orders that come through her contactless point-of-sale system.