Rockwell raises FY profit outlook on industrial automation strength
Rockwell raises FY profit outlook on industrial automation strength

26 Jan 2023 08:44PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2023 08:44PM)
Rockwell Automation Inc on Thursday raised its 2023 profit outlook on high demand for industrial automation machines amid a tight labor market.

Demand in red-hot automation stayed resilient, as companies invested more to offset labor shortages. Still, ongoing supply chain snags and higher costs have hit companies across several sectors.

Rockwell's shares rose 3.93 per cent to $289 in premarket trade.

The company, which sells factory automation and robotics control software, now expects adjusted profit for the full year to be between $10.70 and $11.50 per share, up from a prior range of $10.20 to $11.00 per share.

Analysts, on average, expect $10.65 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company's quarterly net income rose to $384 million, or $3.31 per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $241.5 million, or $2.05 per share, a year ago.

Sales in the reported quarter at Rockwell's intelligent devices segment, which deals with industrial components rose about 4 per cent to $936.2 million. Overall quarterly sales for Rockwell rose to $1.98 billion from $1.86 billion a year earlier.

Source: Reuters

