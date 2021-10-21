Rogers Communications misses quarterly revenue estimates

Canada's Rogers Communications Inc reported third-quarter revenue on Thursday that missed analysts' estimates as the pandemic continues to dampen growth at its ads and wireless businesses.

Pandemic-related restrictions in July kept most people indoors, hurting the company given its reliance on professional sports and wireless roaming as key revenue streams.

Rogers also faces additional pressure to grow its subscriber base amid stiff competition from other telecom players looking to add more customers on their new 5G networks.

During the quarter Rogers added 175,000 subscribers who pay a monthly bill.

The company's total revenue was CUS$3.67 billion (US$2.97 billion) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with estimates of CUS$3.68 billion, according to Refinitiv Data.

Rogers is also in the middle of a rare boardroom tussle in the Canadian corporate landscape, as it tries to boost its position in the country's crowded telecoms market with a CUS$20 billion (US$16.2 billion) takeover bid for smaller rival Shaw Communications Inc.

The deal is attracting scrutiny from multiple government regulators over whether it will decrease competition.

