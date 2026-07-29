Rogers, Prime Video sign 12-year deal for NHL deal for Canada

(Corrects day in paragraph 1)

July 28 : Rogers Communications and Amazon.com's Prime Video on Tuesday signed a 12-year sublicensing agreement granting the streaming platform exclusive rights to broadcast Wednesday night national NHL games in Canada beginning with the 2026-27 season.

The deal also grants Prime Video exclusive rights to select Stanley Cup playoff series and expands its NHL offering in Canada, where Rogers last year renewed national NHL media rights through the 2037-38 season.

Here are more details:

• The package includes at least 26 national regular-season games annually, starting September 30, 2026.

• The agreement comes as streaming platforms invest heavily in live sports rights, one of the few categories of programming that continues to draw large real-time audiences.

• Sportsnet will retain exclusive English-language rights to more than 500 national NHL games per season, including most playoff coverage.

• It builds on Rogers' broader 12-year NHL national media-rights renewal covering the 2026-27 to 2037-38 seasons.

• Rogers is one of Canada's largest sports media companies, with major sports broadcasting rights and ownership stakes in leading professional franchises.

• Financial terms of the sublicensing deal were not disclosed.