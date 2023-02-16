Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Roku forecasts first-quarter revenue above estimates on streaming bet
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Roku forecasts first-quarter revenue above estimates on streaming bet

Roku forecasts first-quarter revenue above estimates on streaming bet

FILE PHOTO: A video sign displays the logo for Roku Inc, a Fox-backed video streaming firm, in Times Square after the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market in New York, U.S., September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

16 Feb 2023 05:08AM (Updated: 16 Feb 2023 05:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Roku Inc forecast first-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Wednesday, betting on its streaming devices and content platform to drive growth.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company rose nearly 12 per cent in trading after the bell.

A pandemic winner, Roku is benefiting from the ongoing trend of people ditching their traditional cable packages and flocking to subscription-based streaming services.

The company's push towards more original content on its own streaming channel has only helped it to strengthen the influx of subscribers and advertisers.

Many advertisers have been forced to decrease their marketing budgets in response to record-high inflation rates and continued uncertainty about a recession.

"Despite tightening advertising budgets in the fourth quarter, ad spend on the Roku platform outperformed the overall ad and traditional TV markets in the U.S.," the company said, adding that advertisement spend among verticals such as restaurants, travel, consumer packaged goods and health and wellness appear to be improving so far in the first quarter.

Net revenue was $867.1 million in the quarter ending Dec. 31, compared with analysts' expectations of $801.7 million, according to Refinitiv data.

The streaming platform said it was expecting net revenue of $700 million for the first quarter. Analysts were expecting $690.63 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Roku reported net loss of $237.2 million, or $1.70 per share, during the fourth quarter, from a profit of $23.7 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.