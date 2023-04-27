Roku forecasts robust second-quarter revenue as some ad spending improves

Roku forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday (Apr 26) on optimism that increased cord-cutting and a broader shift to ad-based streaming will boost business, sending its shares up about 4 per cent in extended trading.

The company's ad-supported streaming platform has gained popularity with users trying to cut down on their discretionary spending. Moreover, with streaming giants like Netflix and Disney+ adding ad-supported tiers to their services, more advertising dollars are flowing to streaming from TV.

Roku added 1.6 million "active accounts" in the reported quarter from the fourth quarter.

"We expect the advertising market in the second quarter to look much the same as it did in the first," Roku executives said in a letter to shareholders.

Ad spend from certain verticals like travel and health and wellness was improving, while others like media and entertainment, and financial services remain pressured, the San Jose, California-based company said.

"The performance and outlook suggest to us that advertising trends, while still under pressure, have continued to be stable, despite incremental macroeconomic weakness and the mini banking crisis in the period," said DA Davidson & Co analyst Tom Forte.

Roku expects macro uncertainties to persist throughout this year as inflation and recession fears dent consumer spending on discretionary goods.

The company, which aims to be profitable by 2024, is also cutting costs to ride out the weakness in the ad industry. But, operating expenses in the first quarter ended Mah 31 rose 42 per cent to US$550 million. Net loss per share was US$1.38, slightly bigger than estimates of loss of US$1.37 per share, as per Refinitiv data.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue of about US$770 million. Analysts on average expect revenue to come in at US$767.6 million.

Net revenue rose 1 per cent to US$741 million in the first quarter, compared with analysts' expectations of $708.5 million.