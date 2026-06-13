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Roku said to be in sale talks, including likely media tie-up, Bloomberg News reports
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Business

Roku said to be in sale talks, including likely media tie-up, Bloomberg News reports

Roku said to be in sale talks, including likely media tie-up, Bloomberg News reports

The Roku company logo is displayed on a building in Austin, Texas, U.S., October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

13 Jun 2026 03:41AM
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June 12 : Streaming platform Roku is in talks to sell itself, including a possible media tie-up, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company, whose shares jumped 22 per cent, has been in discussion with at least one U.S. media company about a potential combination and no final decisions have been made on a potential sale, the report said.

Roku did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. There is no certainty the deliberations will lead to a transaction, according to the report.

Source: Reuters
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