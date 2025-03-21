Role of Indonesia central bank must be strengthened to support growth ambitions, top lawmaker says

JAKARTA : The role of the Indonesia's central bank must be strengthened to help support the government's economic growth target of 8 per cent by 2029, a lawmaker heading a parliamentary committee overseeing the financial sector said on Friday.

Mukhamad Misbakhun said the commission has been preparing measures on how parliament could help the government to achieve its 8 per cent target from the current 5 per cent, including strengthening the roles of the finance ministry as well as Bank Indonesia.

"If our economic growth is driven by two engines of fiscal and monetary policy, this will be a strong national combination going forward," he said at a capital markets forum in Jakarta.

He did not elaborate on how the central bank's role could be enhanced but said he had met BI officials the previous night.

Indonesia's economic growth has hovered at around 5 per cent in the past few years.

Parliament is currently discussing a revision of the 2023 Development and Strengthening of the Financial Sector Law, after the Constitutional Court ordered lawmakers earlier this year to review it on matters related to the independence of the state deposit insurer agency.

There have been concerns, however, that lawmakers might also reevaluate the central's bank role. Its Governor Perry Warjiyo has acknowledged there had been talks about the central bank's mandate in those parliamentary discussions, but no changes were expected.

BI's mandate is currently supporting sustainable economic growth on top of rupiah and price stability.