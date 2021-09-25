Rolls Royce wins US Air Force contract worth up to US$2.6 billion

WASHINGTON: The US arm of Britain's Rolls Royce won a contract worth up to US$2.6 billion on Friday (Sep 24) to supply engines for the US Air Force's B-52H bomber fleet, the Air Force announced.

The company's Indianapolis, Indiana manufacturing unit was awarded a US$500.9 million "indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity" contract over six years for replacement engines for the B-52s, the long-range Stratofortress bombers that have been a mark of US strategic power since the 1950s.

The contract has a potential total value of US$2.6 billion "if all options are exercised", the Air Force said.

The Air Force chose Rolls Royce for the contract ahead of GE Aviation and Pratt & Whitney.