Business

Romanian telecoms regulator calls for TikTok suspension pending election probe
Romanian telecoms regulator calls for TikTok suspension pending election probe

FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of TikTok logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

28 Nov 2024 02:20AM
BUCHAREST : The deputy head of Romania's telecoms regulator will start the official process of suspending social media platform TikTok across Romania from Thursday pending an investigation into the part it played in Sunday's first round of the presidential election, he was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"I call for the TikTok platform be suspended in Romania as of Nov. 28 until state institutions finalise an investigation concerning the manipulation of the electoral process," Pavel Popescuwas quoted saying by news website profit.ro. "I will start the official process to that end tomorrow."

Source: Reuters

