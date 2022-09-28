Logo
Rongsheng sees China oil demand recovery next year
FILE PHOTO: A fishing boat is seen near a China Shipping Container Lines (CSCL) vessel off the coast of Qingdao, Shandong province, China, following an oil spill in the Yellow Sea caused by a collision between tanker A Symphony and bulk vessel Sea Justice off Qingdao port, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

28 Sep 2022 10:16AM (Updated: 28 Sep 2022 10:21AM)
SINGAPORE : China's oil demand is expected to rebound next year as Beijing eases COVID-19 restrictions, a senior refining executive said on Wednesday.

Gasoline consumption is expected to pick up while jet fuel demand may take longer to recover, Chen Hongbing, deputy general manager at Rongsheng Petrochemical told a forum at the 38th Annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC).

Diesel demand at the world's top crude importer and No. 2 oil consumer has been robust this year, leading to low inventories, said the executive from China's largest private refiner by capacity.

Source: Reuters

