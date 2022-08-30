Roper Technologies to buy Frontline Education in $3.7 billion deal

Roper Technologies said on Tuesday it would buy Frontline Education from private equity firm Thoma Bravo in a deal that valued the education software maker at about $3.7 billion, bolstering its software business.

Frontline's cloud-based software provides a connected platform of administrative solutions that focuses on K-12 education.

Roper will pay about $3.375 billion for Frontline, including a tax benefit resulting from the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Frontline's management team will continue to lead from its Malvern, Pennsylvania headquarters. Its name, brands, and office locations will not change as a result of the transaction.

Roper in June said it would sell a majority stake in its industrial business to private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC for $2.6 billion.