Protecting and growing your retirement income

SINGAPORE: You've planned your retirement budget, put aside money for your nest egg, cleared out your office table and packed away your work wardrobe.

For those who have left the world of employment, the focus now shifts to protecting their retirement income.

As people progress through different stages of their lives, their investment requirements change. This means that they have to relook their investment priorities.

“I've come across many old people that take on young people’s risk. The truth is, you can’t, at that age. In your 50s, 60s and 70s, your ability to bounce back from catastrophic financial events falls tremendously,” said Mr Loo Cheng Chuan, founder of the 1M65 Movement, a CPF investment strategy to help Singapore couples become millionaires at retirement.