Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Euro down 1.2% vs dollar as Russia sanctions threaten turmoil
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Rouble, euro plunge after West steps up Russia sanctions; yen gains

Rouble, euro plunge after West steps up Russia sanctions; yen gains
FILE PHOTO: The vendor of a newspaper and magazine stall demonstrates rouble banknotes in Stavropol, southern Russia, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko/File Photo
Rouble, euro plunge after West steps up Russia sanctions; yen gains
FILE PHOTO: Euro currency bills are pictured at the Croatian National Bank in Zagreb, Croatia, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
28 Feb 2022 05:11AM (Updated: 28 Feb 2022 05:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The Russian rouble plunged nearly 20per cent to a new record low versus the dollar on Monday and the euro sank more than 1per cent after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine https://www.reuters.com/world/india/war-with-ukraine-putin-puts-nuclear-deterrence-forces-alert-2022-02-27, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars also tumbled, while the safe-haven yen rallied as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, the fourth day of the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

The euro declined 1.15per cent to $1.1140 in early Asian trading, on track for its biggest one-day decline in nearly two years.

The rouble was indicated as low as 104 per dollar, a more than 19per cent tumble.

The Aussie slid 0.98per cent to $0.71625, while New Zealand's kiwi lost 1.10per cent to $0.66630.

The yen climbed 0.36per cent to 115.06 per dollar.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Will Dunham)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us