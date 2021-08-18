Logo
Rubio wants Biden to block TikTok after Chinese government takes stake
FILE PHOTO: TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

18 Aug 2021 02:39AM (Updated: 18 Aug 2021 02:49AM)
WASHINGTON : Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday called on President Joe Biden to block short-form video app TikTok in the United States after China took an ownership stake in a key subsidiary of ByteDance, the Beijing-based parent company of TikTok.

The Biden administration in June withdrew a series of Trump-era executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of WeChat and TikTok.

"Beijing’s aggressiveness makes clear that the regime sees TikTok as an extension of the party-state, and the U.S. needs to treat it that way," Rubio said Tuesday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

