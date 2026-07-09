Rubrik unveils $500 million UK investment, names London as European HQ

LONDON, July 9 : U.S. cybersecurity and data resilience and company Rubrik said on Thursday it would invest more than $500 million over the next five years in Britain, one of its fastest growing markets, and establish its European headquarters in London.

"The UK is one of the world's leading technology markets, and has become increasingly important to Rubrik's long-term growth," said CEO and co-founder Bipul Sinha.

"This investment strengthens our UK ecosystem, helping EMEA customers address the critical need for European data sovereignty, quickly recover from cyberattacks, and safely scale AI."

On Wednesday, New York-listed Rubrik said its Rubrik Security Cloud would be available on AWS European Sovereign Cloud, providing public sector and highly regulated private organisations with cloud-native sovereign cyber resilience.

Rubrik was established 12 years ago to solve the problem of keeping a business up and running when it was targeted by a cyber attack, Sinha said in an interview. It listed in 2024 and currently has a market value of $17.4 billion.

As its customers started to use AI agents to do tasks, such as writing code or customer service, it was a natural step to move into AI resilience, he said.

The company launched its "Rubrik Agent Cloud" in October and expanded it to Anthropic's Claude Code and Claude Cowork last month, able to observe, control and reverse unintended actions.

"We are seeing significant interest and traction in this space," he said.

"We not only are creating the real-time security guard rail for agents, we are also giving you agent rewind, so if the agent makes any mistake you can press the undo button, and that comes from our cyber recovery background."

($1 = 0.7457 pounds)