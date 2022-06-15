Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Rudolph Giuliani sues Smartmatic to recoup legal fees in Fox News lawsuit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Rudolph Giuliani sues Smartmatic to recoup legal fees in Fox News lawsuit

Rudolph Giuliani sues Smartmatic to recoup legal fees in Fox News lawsuit

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks about the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, during an appearance on the John Catsimatidis radio show in New York City, New York, U.S., September 10, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

15 Jun 2022 04:12AM (Updated: 15 Jun 2022 04:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Rudolph Giuliani has sued Smartmatic to recoup legal fees as he defends against its $2.7 billion lawsuit accusing him, Fox News Network and others of falsely claiming that the company helped rig the 2020 U.S. presidential election so Joe Biden would defeat Donald Trump.

In a counterclaim filed late Monday in a New York state court in Manhattan, Giuliani said the voting machine company's defamation lawsuit, which he characterized as baseless, interfered with his constitutional right to speak freely on issues of public concern.

"Smartmatic's litigation tactics, including its facially implausible damages claims, are a naked attempt to attack a well-known public figure" and amount to censorship, said Giuliani, a former New York City mayor and lawyer for Trump.

Lawyers for Smartmatic did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo and former anchor Lou Dobbs, who are also defendants, have filed similar counterclaims citing New York's "anti-SLAPP" law, short for "strategic lawsuits against public participation."

They and Giuliani, as well as Smartmatic, are appealing parts of a March 8 decision by state Supreme Court Justice David Cohen allowing most of Smartmatic's lawsuit to proceed.

Smartmatic claimed that Fox News, part of Rupert Murdoch's Fox Corp, decimated its business with a bogus narrative that its election software helped Biden, a Democrat, steal the election from Trump, a Republican.

The Boca Raton, Florida-headquartered company said Fox News did this to cater to Trump supporters, boost ratings and keep viewers from defecting to smaller right-wing rivals Newsmax and One America News.

Smartmatic faulted Giuliani for saying without evidence that the company was formed by people close to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his late predecessor Hugo Chavez, and founded "for the specific purpose of fixing elections."

In his decision, Cohen found a substantial basis to suggest that Fox News had "turned a blind eye to a litany of outrageous claims" about Smartmatic, with reckless disregard for the truth.

Giuliani has had his New York law license suspended and faces ethics charges in Washington over his election claims.

The case is Smartmatic USA Corp et al v Fox Corp et al, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 151136/2021.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us