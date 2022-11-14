Russia allows SODECO, ONGC to keep their stakes in Sakhalin-1 project -Ifax

Russia has allowed India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Japan's Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development Co (SODECO) to keep their stakes in the new Russian operator of the Sakhalin-1, Russian news agency Interfax reported, citing governmental documents.

SODECO would keep its 30 per cent stake and ONGC would retain another 20 per cent, as before, Interfax said. Russia has established a new entity, managed by a Rosneft subsidiary, that owns investors' rights in Sakhalin-1 after the exit of previous operator ExxonMobil.