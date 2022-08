Russia has approved an application by Japan's Mitsubishi to take a stake in Russia's Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, a government order published on Wednesday showed.

The Kremlin said it had approved Mitsubishi's request to transfer a 10 per cent stake in the old operator to an equal stake in Sakhalin Energy, a new entity that President Vladimir Putin ordered to be established to take over the vast LNG project in Russia's far east.