Russia blocks Snapchat, RIA reports
Snapchat app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

05 Dec 2025 12:32AM
MOSCOW, Dec 4 : Russia has blocked access to Snapchat, state-run news agency RIA reported on Thursday, citing the country's communications regulator, Roskomnadzor.

Authorities said one reason for the ban was that Snapchat had allegedly been used "to organise and carry out terrorist acts within the country, and to recruit perpetrators".

Earlier on Thursday, Russia blocked Apple's video-calling app FaceTime as part of an accelerating clampdown on foreign tech platforms that authorities allege are being used for criminal activity.

The move follows restrictions against Google's YouTube, Meta's WhatsApp and the Telegram messaging service.

Source: Reuters
