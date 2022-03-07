Russia could work around SWIFT ban but with high costs

Western sanctions banning several Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments network with the potential threat of more to come if there is no end to the Ukraine conflict is likely to push Moscow to seek alternatives.

Russia could in theory try to replace SWIFT's communications system that keeps international trade flowing smoothly. But any alternatives would add significant costs and risks for Russian businesses, money transfer experts said. The impact on Russia would be a reduction in imports and export volumes, at least in the short term, they added.

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) is a secure messaging system for banks, which facilitates rapid cross-border payments. Senders of SWIFT's secure messages can be confident they will be acted upon, as recipients are contractually liable if they fail to respond.

Russia has become one of the top users of the system, having had a board seat since 2015 and with more than 300 Russian banks using it as their primary method of communicating with domestic and international banks.

Here is a rundown of the potential alternatives and why it is not easy to replace SWIFT:

RUSSIAN MESSAGING PLATFORM

Russian banks could move to a messaging system developed by Russia's central bank - System for Transfer of Financial Messages (SPFS). Last year, the central bank was reported as saying domestic interbank traffic could easily be transferred to this platform.

A spokesperson for the Russian Central Bank was not immediately available for comment.

But the "SWIFT analogue", as the central bank calls it, has limitations. It only operates during weekday working hours, while SWIFT operates 24 hours a day, every day. Also, SPFS messages have size limitations potentially making it less able to handle more complex transactions.

The SPFS system also lacks international connectivity.