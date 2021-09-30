Facebook faces threat of huge fine in Russia over banned content: Report

MOSCOW: Russia may seek to fine social media giant Facebook up to 10 per cent of its annual turnover in the country for a repeated failure to delete content which Moscow deems illegal, the Vedomosti daily reported on Thursday (Sep 30).

State communications regulator Roskomnadzor said Facebook's repeated violations could see it fined five per cent or 10 per cent of its annual Russian turnover, Vedomosti reported.

The newspaper cited experts who estimated Facebook's annual Russian turnover at around 12 billion roubles (US$165 million). Reuters could not immediately verify that estimate independently.