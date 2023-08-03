Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Russia fines Apple for not deleting 'inaccurate' content on Ukraine conflict
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Russia fines Apple for not deleting 'inaccurate' content on Ukraine conflict

Russia fines Apple for not deleting 'inaccurate' content on Ukraine conflict

An Apple logo is seen at the entrance of an Apple Store in downtown Brussels, Belgium on Mar 10, 2016. (File Photo: Reuters/Yves Herman)

03 Aug 2023 07:36PM (Updated: 03 Aug 2023 08:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW: A Moscow court fined Apple 400,000 roubles (US$4,274) on Thursday (Aug 3) for not deleting "inaccurate" content about what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.

The TASS news agency said it was the first time Apple had been fined for that offence.

Apple did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. The company paused all product sales in Russia shortly after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, and limited its Apple Pay service in Russia.

Moscow has clashed with Big Tech for years over content, censorship, data and local representation in disputes that escalated after Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine.

Apple paid a 906-million-rouble fine in a Russian antitrust case alleging abuse of its dominance in the mobile apps market, Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said in February.

Related:

Apple, which did not comment then, had previously appealed and "respectfully disagreed" with a FAS ruling that Apple's distribution of apps through its iOS operating system gave its own products a competitive advantage.

The same court later said it had fined the Wikimedia Foundation, which owns Wikipedia, 3 million roubles for the same offence.

Wikimedia has been fined several times and has previously said information that Russian authorities complained about was well-sourced and in line with Wikipedia standards.

Source: Reuters/at

Related Topics

Russia Apple Ukraine war

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.