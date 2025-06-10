Logo
Business

Russia fines Apple for violating 'LGBT propaganda' law, TASS reports
View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo

10 Jun 2025 11:24PM
MOSCOW :A Russian court on Tuesday fined U.S. tech giant Apple six million roubles ($76,510) for violating Russian rules on what Moscow calls "LGBT propaganda," the state TASS news agency reported.

Russia in 2023 widened existing restrictions on the promotion of "non-traditional sexual relations" amid a broader crackdown on LGBT rights, part of President Vladimir Putin's push to uphold what he calls traditional values.

Apple was fined three million roubles in two civil cases on Tuesday, TASS reported. Apple was last month fined a total of 7.5 million roubles for the same offence.

Apple did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

($1 = 78.4205 roubles)

Source: Reuters
