Russia fines Facebook owner Meta Platforms 13 million roubles
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta and Facebook logo are placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

16 Dec 2021 05:59PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 05:56PM)
MOSCOW : Russia has fined Facebook-owner Meta Platforms 13 million roubles (US$177,000), a Moscow court said on Thursday, for failing to delete content the government deems illegal, the latest in a string of penalties against foreign technology firms.

Moscow has increased pressure on Big Tech this year in a campaign that critics characterise as an attempt by the Russian authorities to exert tighter control over the internet, something they say threatens to stifle individual and corporate freedom.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(US$1 = 73.4680 roubles)

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

