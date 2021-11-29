Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Russia fines Google 3 million roubles for not deleting banned content
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Russia fines Google 3 million roubles for not deleting banned content

Russia fines Google 3 million roubles for not deleting banned content

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Google LLC is seen at their office in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

29 Nov 2021 10:49PM (Updated: 29 Nov 2021 10:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW : A Moscow court fined Alphabet Inc.'s Google 3 million roubles (US$400,386) on Monday for not deleting content that it deemed illegal, part of a wider dispute between Russia and the U.S. tech giant.

Russia in October threatened to fine Google a percentage of its annual Russian turnover for repeatedly failing to delete banned content on its search engine and YouTube, in Moscow's strongest move yet to rein in foreign tech firms.

Google, which last month said it had paid more than 32 million roubles in fines, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia has issued several small fines to U.S. tech companies this year. State communications regulator Roskomnadzor has slowed down the speed of Twitter since March and has told Reuters it will not lift the restrictions on mobile devices until all illegal content is removed.

(US$1 = 74.2830 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us