Russia fines Google 5 million roubles for not deleting banned content
FILE PHOTO: Google app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

07 Dec 2021 04:59PM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 04:56PM)
MOSCOW : Russia fined Alphabet's Google 5 million roubles (US$67,190), a Moscow court said on Tuesday, the latest in a string of penalties against the technology giant for failing to delete content the government deems illegal.

Moscow has increased pressure on foreign tech companies this year in a campaign that critics characterise as an attempt by the Russian authorities to exert tighter control over the internet, something they say threatens to stifle individual and corporate freedom.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(US$1 = 74.4160 roubles)

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

