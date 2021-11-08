Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Russia fines Google again over banned content
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Russia fines Google again over banned content

Russia fines Google again over banned content

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen at the entrance to the Google retail store in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City, U.S., June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

08 Nov 2021 08:49PM (Updated: 08 Nov 2021 08:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW : A Moscow court on Monday fined Alphabet Inc.'s Google 2 million roubles (US$28,085) for not deleting content that Russia deems illegal, part of a wider dispute between Moscow and the U.S. tech giant.

Russia has threatened to fine Google a percentage of its annual Russian turnover for repeatedly failing to delete banned content on its search engine and YouTube, in Moscow's strongest move yet to rein in foreign tech firms.

Google, which last month said it had paid more than 32 million in fines, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(US$1 = 71.2111 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us